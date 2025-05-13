Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,561 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,986 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 765.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

