Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 160,425 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

