Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $4,791,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in POSCO by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000.

PKX opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

POSCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

