Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 55,570 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,570 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 140,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

