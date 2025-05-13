Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in DNOW by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DNOW by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DNOW by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 543,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. DNOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

