Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 5,562.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 148,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of WEX by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 54,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,008,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

