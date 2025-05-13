Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $237,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,578.49. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

