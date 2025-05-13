Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MARA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 504,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MARA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in MARA by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 89,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 6.82.

Insider Transactions at MARA

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

