Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 2,461.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NextNav
In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NextNav Trading Down 2.9%
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
