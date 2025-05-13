Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,302,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,055,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

