Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $378.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

