Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Crocs’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $13.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

