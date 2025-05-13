Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.30. 1,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

