Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.64. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 19,600 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
