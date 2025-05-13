Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.64. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 19,600 shares traded.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Institutional Trading of Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:SNT Free Report ) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.