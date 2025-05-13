ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $1,055.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,055.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $990.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,015.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $846.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,020. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,204,938 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

