Sidoti Csr Increases Earnings Estimates for Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

PBI stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

