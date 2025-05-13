Sidoti Csr Increases Earnings Estimates for Pitney Bowes

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 2.1%

PBI stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.