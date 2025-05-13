Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Estimate for ScanSource Earnings

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ScanSource in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ScanSource stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 97.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $4,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

