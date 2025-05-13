SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.04. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.56% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Stories

