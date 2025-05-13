SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,752 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4%

MSFT opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

