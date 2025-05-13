Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,686,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

