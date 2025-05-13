SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

