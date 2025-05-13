Spire Global (SPIR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Spire Global to post earnings of ($0.68) per share and revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.7%

SPIR opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $236,223.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,869. 17.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

