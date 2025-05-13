SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,084,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,481.76. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,657,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 954,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,094.56. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,946. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SWTX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

