STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,232,000 after buying an additional 319,441 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 252,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Mizuho cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $565,880.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,289,437 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,379.13. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,742,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,543. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

