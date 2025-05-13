Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Star Bulk Carriers

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.