Stifel Financial Corp Buys 6,876 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $4,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $880.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $53.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

