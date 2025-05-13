Stifel Financial Corp Invests $441,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limbach has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

