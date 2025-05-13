StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WVVI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. FreeGulliver LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Willamette Valley Vineyards as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

