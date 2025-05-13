StockNews.com Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 3.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

TGS opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 583,991 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.1% during the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,227,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

