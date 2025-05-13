StockNews.com Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

