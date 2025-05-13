StockNews.com Upgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $200.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 139,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.