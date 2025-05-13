StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $763.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 500,271 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,404,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,736,160 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

