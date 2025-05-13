StockNews.com Upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

HP Stock Up 6.8%

HPQ stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 592,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HP by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after acquiring an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

