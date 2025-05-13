Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $9.78. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 64,122 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.14.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
