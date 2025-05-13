Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

SMMT stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of -0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.