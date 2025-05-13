Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000.

NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

