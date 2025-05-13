Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

