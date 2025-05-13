T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 11.5%

TTOO stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $6.80.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

