Tamboran Resources (TBN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 TU earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Tamboran Resources to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

Shares of TBN stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tamboran Resources stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp ( NYSE:TBN Free Report ) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tamboran Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

