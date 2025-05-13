Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Tapestry Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:TPR opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,537 shares of company stock worth $8,986,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

