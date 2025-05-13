TAT Technologies (TATT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect TAT Technologies to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.72. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

