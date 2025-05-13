Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $64.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

