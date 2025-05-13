Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $64.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.
TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
