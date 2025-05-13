TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.25 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 0.3%

TELUS Increases Dividend

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 226.53%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $667,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,212,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in TELUS by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,236,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 912,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 903,921 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.