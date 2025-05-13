Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.56.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

