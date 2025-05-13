Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $189.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

