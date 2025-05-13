The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on TBBK

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.