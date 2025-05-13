The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,741,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.10 and a 52 week high of $339.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

