The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.67. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 8,684 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.73.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

