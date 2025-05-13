The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.