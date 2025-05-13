The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,438 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Trading Up 0.6%

CPNG stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,259,347 shares of company stock valued at $778,580,426. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

